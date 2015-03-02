By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, March 2 Honeywell International Inc
said on Monday it has teamed up with satellite internet
startup OneWeb Ltd to expand the high-speed data services it
offers to aircraft.
OneWeb, whose investors include Richard Branson's Virgin
Group and Qualcomm Inc, plans to build a network of 648
low-orbit satellites capable of beaming fast internet around the
world starting in 2019.
Honeywell will use OneWeb's bandwidth to provide aircraft
services such as streaming maintenance data from engines and
other equipment to the ground, transmitting weather and
navigation data to pilots and supplying fast internet
connections to passengers. The system also could stream black
box flight data or cockpit video, ideas regulators are
discussing, Honeywell said.
Honeywell already supplies some services through satellite
providers such as Iridium Communications Inc and
Inmarsat Plc. But the faster speeds and low latency that
OneWeb promises - at least 50 megabits per second per aircraft,
and possibly much more - could in theory increase Honeywell's
market by three to five times, Carl Esposito, vice president of
marketing and product management at Honeywell Aerospace, said in
an interview.
"It's a big opportunity," he said. Because of the high
bandwidth, "it really is transformational across the entire
aircraft."
The deal does not rule out or alter other partnerships.
"It is very complementary to the solutions we're already
providing," he said.
Honeywell will also sell equipment that connects the
aircraft to the satellite.
Honeywell says the agreement will allow it to target a wider
range of aircraft, including smaller business and military
planes, along with commercial jetliners.
OneWeb says its system will be capable of providing 10
terabits of data per second, and much of that bandwidth will go
to ground-based users in developing countries seeking internet
access. Aircraft add another, potentially lucrative market,
although the prices of OneWeb and Honeywell's services have not
been set.
OneWeb does not see a threat from other technology companies
that provide global broadband such as Facebook Inc,
Google Inc and SpaceX.
"There's an insane appetite for bandwidth," Chief Executive
Officer Greg Wyler said. "We're going to make a dent in it with
our system. But we're not going to complete it."
OneWeb plans to start launching its small satellites in
2017, placing them about 750 miles above Earth.
The satellites will weigh 275 pounds (125 kilograms) and
will be built with a partner. The satellite and launch partners
have not been announced.
