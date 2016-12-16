Dec 16 U.S. aerospace parts maker Honeywell International Inc said on Friday it expected fourth-quarter earnings per share to be at the low end of its previous forecast.

The company, which makes aircraft engines and turbochargers for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, said it expects fourth-quarter earnings of about $1.74 per share, compared with its previously forecast range of $1.74-$1.78.

The company also forecast 2017 earnings per share of $6.85-$7.10, compared with the average analyst estimate of $7.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)