April 22 Honeywell International Inc
posted a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher
sales in its automation and climate control systems division,
and the company raised the low end of its full-year earnings
forecast.
Honeywell said sales in the division rose 13 percent, driven
by the acquisition of energy management systems maker Elster
Solutions for $5.1 billion in December.
The company's automation and control solutions business, its
second biggest, makes fire safety and industrial safety products
and controls and displays for heating and cooling systems.
Honeywell said sales in its aerospace division, its biggest
business by revenue, rose 3 percent, helped by a rise in repair
and overhaul activities and higher sales of turbochargers for
vehicles.
Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.19 billion,
or $1.53 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from
$1.12 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 3.4 percent to $9.52 billion.
Analysts had expected first-quarter earnings of $1.50 per
share on revenue $9.37 billion.
Honeywell raised its full-year earnings to $6.55-$6.70 per
share, compared with its previous estimate of $6.45-$6.70.
Analysts on average expect 2016 earnings of $6.61 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)