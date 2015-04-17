* Q1 revenue $9.21 bln vs est. $9.48 bln
* Cuts 2015 revenue forecast to $39 bln-$39.6 bln
* Aerospace business sales falls 6 pct
April 17 Honeywell International Inc, a
major manufacturer of aircraft electronics and climate control
systems, reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly revenue on
Friday, hurt by the sale of its friction materials business and
a strong dollar.
The company also cut its full-year revenue forecast to $39
billion-$39.6 billion from $40.5 billion-$41.1 billion, below
the average analyst estimate of $40.52 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Honeywell gets more than half its revenue from international
operations and exports. The dollar rose 9 percent against
a basket of currencies in the first three months of the year.
The company sold its friction materials business, which
makes auto parts such as drum brake linings, hydraulic
components and brake fluid, to Federal Mogul for about $155
million last year.
Honeywell's transportation unit, which included the friction
materials business, accounted for about 10 percent of total
revenue in 2013.
Sales in the company's aerospace business - its largest -
fell 6 percent to $3.61 billion in the first quarter, while
sales at its automation and controls business fell 3 percent.
Excluding the impact of the dollar and the sale of the
friction materials business, sales in the aerospace business
rose 1 percent.
Revenue for the first quarter fell to $9.21 billion, missing
the average analyst estimate of $9.48 billion.
Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.12 billion,
or $1.41 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from
$1.02 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Total expenses fell 7.5 percent, while margins improved to
18.7 percent from 16.5 percent due to new product launches and
cost cuts, the company said.
Honeywell also raised the lower end of its full-year profit
forecast to $6.00-$6.15 per share from $5.95-$6.15.
Up to Thursday's close of $103.92, the company's shares had
risen 4 percent this year. The stock was down marginally in
light premarket trading.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)