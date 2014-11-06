Nov 6 Honeywell International Inc did
not properly classify a uranium hexafluoride leak at its
Metropolis, Illinois, plant last month, according to a U.S.
regulatory event report on Thursday.
According to the report, Honeywell should have classified
the Oct. 26 incident as an "alert," the less serious of two
official emergency event designations by the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission, instead of declaring it a "plant
emergency," which is an internal company classification.
An "alert" classification would have required Honeywell to
make certain notifications, including informing the NRC, about
the leak, agency spokesman Roger Hannah said. Instead, the NRC
found out about the leak after a member of the public called the
regulator, which then contacted Honeywell, Hannah said.
A Honeywell spokesman said that the company did notify local
authorities, and that the change in classification would not
have altered how it responded to the leak, only its notification
procedures.
Honeywell's Metropolis plant is the only U.S. facility that
converts uranium oxide into to uranium hexafluoride, or UF6,
which is then enriched to be used as fuel in nuclear power
plants.
Uranium hexafluoride is radioactive, and if released into
the air can be chemically toxic.
Honeywell has said no one at the plant was hurt by the leak,
which it said was caused by an equipment failure. According to
the company, while a small amount equivalent to a pint's worth
of uranium hexafluoride was released, there was no indication
that the surrounding community was endangered.
NRC inspectors are continuing their probe, including
reviewing a company calculation of how much of the substance was
released and checking off-site vegetation samples. Hannah said
the agency had not yet found anything that suggests the
surrounding community was put at risk by the leak.
"It's always concerning when a facility doesn't recognize
the potential seriousness of an event," Hannah said. "In this
case, it was fortunate there were not more serious
consequences."
The incident has come amid a labor dispute between Honeywell
and its workforce. About 135 members of United Steelworkers
Local 7-669 have been locked out from the plant since the start
of August, after a three-year contract expired, and the union on
Thursday seized on Honeywell's misclassification of the leak.
"It's a big deal because the community is depending on
Honeywell's classification of the event for their safety," said
John Smith, a spokesman for USW Local 7-669.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Leslie Adler)