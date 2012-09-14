* Third-quarter U.S. orders better than expected
* CFO expects 2013 to be "a tough year"
Sept 14 Honeywell International Inc has
experienced weaker-than-expected order rates in Europe and China
over the past few months, but believes both markets are
beginning to stabilize, a top executive told investors on
Friday.
Still, the diversified U.S. manufacturer expects to have a
challenging time maintaining its pace of growth next year, after
seeing profit rise 14 percent through the first half of 2012.
Analysts, on average, expect 11 percent profit growth in
2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"2013, for us, we think is going to be a tough year, a tough
year because of macro conditions and also because we had such a
strong performance in the first half of 2012," Chief Financial
Officer Dave Anderson said.
Honeywell has forecast full-year 2012 profit to rise by 9 to
12 percent on 3 to 5 percent revenue growth.
Weaker-than-expected order rates in Europe and China have
been offset by better-than-forecast orders in the United States
so far this quarter, Anderson said.
"Europe has been a slugfest, it's been a real challenge for
us on the short-cycle side," he said, referring to products such
as chemicals that are ordered shortly before they are needed.
"The U.S. has been relatively stronger."
The company, based in Morris, New Jersey, believes that
demand in Europe and China is leveling off.
"We don't see Europe getting much worse. What we're seeing
is stability in terms of that end market," Anderson said. "In
China, we think we've seen the down (side) and we're seeing
stability."
Honeywell shares were up 20 cents at $61.32 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.