June 1 Honeywell International Inc has seen better-than-expected demand in the United States in the past two months, but is also starting to feel a pinch from Europe's economic turmoil, a top executive said on Friday.

"The U.S. ... has really been terrific, and across the board really better than we expected," said Dave Anderson, chief financial officer of the diversified U.S. manufacturer. In Europe, however, the picture is quite different, he cautioned: "We're seeing the challenges now in terms of the commercial impact of the stresses showing up in our numbers."

The company, which makes products ranging from automation systems for big buildings to automotive turbochargers, has seen Chinese demand start to improve in the first part of the second quarter.

"We've seen some pickup ... a modest improvement, but not something that you would say is back to normal growth," Anderson said.