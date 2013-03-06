BRIEF-ISS A/S expects a scope reduction with HP Enterprise
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LOOSES SERVICE CONTRACT WITH SPIN-OFF AND MERGER COMPANY DXC TECHNOLOGY
March 6 Honeywell International Inc confirmed its 2013 financial targets, which call for profit to grow by 6 percent to 11 percent, ahead of a meeting with investors on Wednesday.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer looks for earnings to reach $4.75 to $4.95 per share for the year, with sales up 4 percent to 5 percent to a range of $39 billion to $39.5 billion.
Analysts, on average, look for full-year profit of $4.94 per share on sales of $39.36 billion.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LOOSES SERVICE CONTRACT WITH SPIN-OFF AND MERGER COMPANY DXC TECHNOLOGY
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.