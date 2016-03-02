March 2 Aircraft parts maker Honeywell International Inc on Wednesday reaffirmed its 2016 outlook and forecast 2017 sales above analysts' estimates, a day after it scrapped its $90.7 billion offer to buy rival United Technologies Corp.

Honeywell said it expects 2017 sales of $42.2 billion to $43.2 billion. Analysts were expecting sales of $41.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On an investor day call, the company said it was not "running around the world" looking for acquisitions. "United Tech was a unique opportunity at unique point in time."

Honeywell dropped its bid for United Tech, citing the latter's unwillingness to engage in negotiations.

A merger would have created a behemoth, with nearly $100 billion in revenue, responsible for much of the equipment on commercial airliners and many military aircraft and raised concerns for companies like Airbus Group and Boeing Co , as well as the Pentagon.

The combined company would have generated about 28 percent of sales from commercial aerospace customers, and 13 percent from the defense and space sector, according to Honeywell.

Commenting on its 2018 sales target of $46 billion-$51 billion, the company said it would be tougher to get to the target "given currency headwinds and slow world gross domestic product growth."

For 2016, the company expects earnings of $6.45-$6.70 per share and sales of $39.9 billion-$40.9 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $40.51 billion.

Shares of Honeywell were up 0.3 percent at $106.16 in afternoon trading. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 1.3 percent since Feb. 19, the last trading day before the United Tech deal talks were first reported. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)