Jan 25 Honeywell International Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit, reversing a year-earlier loss that resulted from a change in the way the diversified U.S. manufacturer accounts for its pension program.

The maker of cockpit electronics and systems to manage the climate and security of large buildings said on Friday that earnings came to $251 million, or 32 cents per share. A year earlier, the company booked a loss of $310 million, or 40 cents per share.