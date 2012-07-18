July 18 Honeywell International Inc posted a 11.7 percent rise in quarterly earnings as strong demand in the United States for its aerospace equipment and specialty chemicals offset weakness in Europe.

The U.S. maker of cockpit electronics and building-control systems said on Wednesday that second-quarter earnings came to $905 million, or $1.14 per share, compared with $810 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.