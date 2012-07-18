AstraZeneca sells migraine drug for up to $302 mln
LONDON, June 7 AstraZeneca continued its programme of divesting old medicines on Wednesday with the sale for up to $302 million of migraine drug Zomig to Germany's Grunenthal.
July 18 Honeywell International Inc posted a 11.7 percent rise in quarterly earnings as strong demand in the United States for its aerospace equipment and specialty chemicals offset weakness in Europe.
The U.S. maker of cockpit electronics and building-control systems said on Wednesday that second-quarter earnings came to $905 million, or $1.14 per share, compared with $810 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
LONDON, June 7 AstraZeneca continued its programme of divesting old medicines on Wednesday with the sale for up to $302 million of migraine drug Zomig to Germany's Grunenthal.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.