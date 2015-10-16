UPDATE 2-VW looks to halt losses in Americas, Russia by 2020
* VW brand eyes operating margin at top end of 2.5-3.5 pct range
Oct 16 Honeywell International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
The company's expenses fell about 7 percent to $6.65 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.26 billion, or $1.60 per share, from $1.17 billion, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $9.61 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* VW brand eyes operating margin at top end of 2.5-3.5 pct range
ZURICH, May 5 Zurich's public safety office on Friday recommended towns in Switzerland's most populous canton ban a campaign that hands out Korans in public spaces, describing it as a front for incitement of radical activities including jihadist involvement.