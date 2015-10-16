* 3rd-qtr revenue falls 5 pct
* Core sales growth slows to 1 pct
* Shares fall as much as 3.2 pct
(Adds CFO and analyst comments)
By Ankit Ajmera and Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 16 Honeywell International Inc, a
maker of industrial, aerospace and auto components, reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand from
oil and gas customers.
The company, which got about 11 percent of its sales from
the energy industry in 2014, also cut its full-year revenue
forecast, sending its shares down as much as 3.2 percent to
$95.33 on Friday.
As oil and gas companies slash capital spending due to weak
crude oil prices, Honeywell's business that caters to the energy
and chemicals industries among others was particularly hit.
Sales in the performance materials and technologies
business, fell 13 percent in the third quarter. The business
accounted for a quarter of Honeywell's total sales.
Sales fell 2 percent in Honeywell's aerospace business, its
largest, and declined 3 percent in its automation and controls
business.
Honeywell said sales in the performance materials and
technologies business would be hurt in 2016 also due to
declining orders from oil and gas customers.
"There are some pockets that have unfortunately created this
temporary drag on us," Chief Financial Officer Tom Szlosek said
in an interview, referring to the company's oil and gas-related
business.
General Electric Co on Friday also said revenue in
its oil and gas business dropped 16 percent in the latest
quarter due to weak crude oil prices.
Honeywell, which has been cutting jobs and selling or
merging businesses to reduce costs, said third-quarter operating
margins rose to 18.3 percent from 16.2 percent a year earlier.
But, margin expansion in 2016 would be limited "given its
peak operating levels", William Blair analyst Nick Heymann said.
"We ... expect a pickup in end-market demand will be a
necessity if the company is to drive growth in the longer term",
Heymann wrote in a note to clients.
Honeywell cut its 2015 revenue forecast to $38.7 billion
from a range of $39 billion to $39.6 billion.
Revenue declined 5 percent to $9.61 billion in the quarter
ended Sept. 30, also hurt by a strong dollar.
Core sales growth slowed to 1 percent from a rate of 2-5
percent in the previous five quarters. Core sales excludes the
impact of currency, M&A and the pass-through of changes in raw
material prices.
Lower costs helped net income attributable to Honeywell rise
8.3 percent to $1.26 billion, or $1.60 per share.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.55 per share and
revenue of $9.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Lewis Krauskopf in
New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Savio D'Souza)