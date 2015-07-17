UPDATE 4-Nordstrom's comparable sales miss deepens department-store gloom
* Macy's shares hit 6-yr low in regular trade, weigh on rivals (Adds Nordstrom's earnings; updates shares)
July 17 Honeywell International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.20 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.10 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
Expenses dropped about 7 percent.
Revenue fell about 5 percent to $9.78 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Macy's shares hit 6-yr low in regular trade, weigh on rivals (Adds Nordstrom's earnings; updates shares)
WASHINGTON, May 11 U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to bolster the government's cyber security and protect critical infrastructure from cyber attacks, marking his first significant action to address what he has called a top priority.