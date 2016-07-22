July 22 Honeywell International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its automation and control solutions business.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.28 billion, or $1.66 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.19 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.2 percent to nearly $10 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)