(Adds details)
Jan 27 Diversified manufacturer Honeywell
International Inc posted fourth-quarter revenue that was
roughly flat compared with a year earlier, while analysts were
expecting an increase, hurt by weakness in its aerospace and
energy businesses.
Honeywell also reiterated its earnings and organic sales
growth forecast for the current year, which it had issued in
mid-December.
The company's shares were down about 1.7 percent at $116 in
low volumes in premarket trading on Friday.
Net income attributable to Honeywell decreased 13.4 percent
to $1.03 billion, or $1.34 per share in the quarter ended Dec.
31. Excluding items, it earned $1.74 per share.
Revenue was little changed at $9.99 billion.
Analysts had expected fourth quarter earnings of $1.74 per
share on revenue to rise to $10.15 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in Honeywell's aerospace business, its biggest,
declined about 8 percent. The business makes engines for
aircraft made by Bombardier Inc, Textron Inc
and General Dynamics Corp among others.
Sales in Honeywell's performance materials and technologies
unit, which makes catalysts and absorbants used for petroleum
refining, dropped 4.7 percent.
Honeywell had, in December, forecast 2017 earnings per share
of $6.85-$7.10 and said it expected organic sales growth of 1-3
percent, partly helped by the stabilizing oil and gas market.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)