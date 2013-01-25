BRIEF-Baidu, Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving
Jan 25 Honeywell International Inc said on Friday that it expected first-quarter earnings to grow by 6 percent to 11 percent, reaching $1.10 to $1.15 per share, with sales flat to up 2 percent.
Analysts on average had expected a first-quarter profit of $1.13 per share.
* Walt Disney CEO says as a matter of principle, I've resigned from the president's council over the Paris agreement withdrawal - tweet