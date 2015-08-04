(Updates with company statement)
Aug 4 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
said it has begun a special inspection at Honeywell Metropolis
Works in Illinois to assess a uranium hexafluoride leak that
occurred during maintenance activity on Saturday evening.
No one at the facility was injured, and the company reported
that no uranium hexafluoride was released past the site
boundary, the commission said in a statement on Monday.
Uranium hexafluoride is a toxic gas and is usually stored in
large canisters.
Honeywell officials indicated the leak was on the sixth
floor of the plant's feed materials building, the NRC said.
Monitoring devices located at the site boundaries detected no
radiological release beyond regulatory limits.
The special inspection will look at the sequence of events
leading up to the release, verify the company followed its
procedures for mitigating the release and notifying local and
state agencies.
Honeywell Metropolis Works is the only U.S. facility that
converts uranium ore into uranium hexafluoride, an essential
compound used to produce enriched uranium as fuel in nuclear
power plants, according to the company's website.
The primary risks associated with uranium conversion are
chemical and radiological, according to the NRC's website.
"Honeywell takes this incident seriously and is cooperating
fully with the NRC inspection," a company spokesman said in an
email on Tuesday.
The company, a unit of Honeywell International Inc,
alerted the NRC and other regulatory agencies promptly and the
plant's emergency equipment and response teams worked as
designed to contain and stop the leak without injuries, he
added.
