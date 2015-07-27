By Eveline Danubrata
| JAKARTA, July 27
JAKARTA, July 27 Hong Kong's securities
regulator has begun legal proceedings against AcrossAsia Ltd
and its key executives for failing to promptly
disclose that it risks losing major assets as a result of a loan
dispute with Indonesia's PT First Media Tbk.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Monday
it had started proceedings against Hong Kong-listed AcrossAsia
for "failing to disclose highly sensitive inside information as
soon as reasonably practicable".
It had also initiated proceedings against AcrossAsia
Chairman Albert Saychuan Cheok and Chief Executive Vicente
Binalhay Ang for "reckless or negligent conduct", which it
alleges was in breach of Hong Kong's disclosure regime.
In a stock exchange filing, AcrossAsia said the company and
its directors were in the process of considering the SFC's
allegations and were seeking legal advice, but made no further
comment.
The SFC's move is the first time it has commenced legal
proceedings in Hong Kong's civil tribunal, the Market Misconduct
Tribunal, for market misconduct under listed-company disclosure
rules introduced in 2013.
AcrossAsia shares plunged 11.3 percent on Monday, while the
Hang Seng Index fell 3.1 percent.
AcrossAsia owns 55.1 percent of First Media, which operates
businesses including cable television and internet services,
while Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group holds 33.76 percent
through PT Multipolar, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In 2012, AcrossAsia failed to repay a principal loan of $44
million plus interest to First Media, according to the SFC.
As a result, First Media initiated "insolvency-related
proceedings" in Indonesia to among other things appoint an
Indonesian judge and administrators to manage AcrossAsia's
assets.
AcrossAsia's Hong Kong office, as well as Cheok and Ang, had
received copies of the court documents in early January 2013,
but did not disclose this to the public until Jan. 17, 2013, the
SFC said.
The company had sought a suspension in the trading of its
shares on Jan. 15 and its share price plunged 22.5 percent when
trading resumed on Feb. 22.
