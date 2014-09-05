HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong Airlines, the
regional carrier partly owned by Chinese airline-to-logistics
conglomerate HNA Group, filed on Friday for the city's
first-ever dual currency initial public offering, looking to tap
a massive pool of yuan deposits in local banks.
The airline, which operates 23 aircraft and flies to almost
30 cities around Asia, hired JPMorgan as sole sponsor of the
IPO, according to the draft prospectus, which contained no
details on the deal size or number of shares on offer.
The company could raise about $600 million to buy new
aircraft, according to a source with direct knowledge of the
plans.
The IPO would be a landmark deal for Hong Kong, which is
keen to bolster its position as a global hub for trading in the
Chinese currency and established a framework for shares to also
trade in yuan in 2011.
Yuan deposits in the city, held mainly by Hong Kong
residents, totalled about 937 billion yuan ($153 billion) at the
end of July.
So far, only two companies have taken advantage of the
framework with toll-road operator Hopewell Highway
Infrastructure Ltd. selling some secondary shares in
yuan and Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust
selling IPO shares in just yuan.
(1 US dollar = 6.1443 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Siva
Govindasamy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)