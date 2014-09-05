(Repeats after technical glitch.)
* Seeks to tap massive pool of yuan deposits in HK
* Free tickets, discounts to be offered to IPO
investors-source
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 5 Regional carrier Hong Kong
Airlines International Holdings Ltd filed on Friday for the
city's first-ever dual currency initial public offering, looking
to tap a massive pool of yuan deposits in local banks.
The IPO would be a landmark deal for Hong Kong, which is
keen to bolster its position as a global hub for trading in the
Chinese currency. It established a framework for shares to also
trade in yuan in 2011.
The carrier, partly owned by Chinese airline-to-logistics
conglomerate HNA Group, could raise about $600 million to buy
new aircraft, according to a source with direct knowledge of the
plans.
The draft prospectus contained no details on the deal size
or number of shares on offer.
"There's a tremendous amount of yuan sitting idly, mainly
being held by retail investors," said the source, who declined
to be identified because details of the IPO have not been
officially announced.
"For them, instead of putting the money in the bank and
getting just 1 or 1.5 percent interest rates from banks...maybe
they would rather get a better return instead."
Yuan deposits in the city, held mainly by Hong Kong
residents, totaled about 937 billion yuan ($153 billion) at the
end of July.
So far, only two companies have taken advantage of the dual
currency framework with toll-road operator Hopewell Highway
Infrastructure Ltd selling some secondary shares in
yuan and Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust
selling IPO shares in the Chinese currency.
INCENTIVE PLAN
The airline, which operates 23 aircraft and flies to almost
30 cities around Asia, hired JPMorgan as sole sponsor of the
IPO, according to the draft prospectus.
The company will offer an incentive plan to lure retail
investors, giving discounts or free tickets for IPO subscribers
who keep their shares for a certain period of time, the source
added.
The plan is similar to those offered by other airlines such
as Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd and Japan's ANA Holdings
Inc. AirAsia X offered free tickets for retail
investors who subscribed to a minimum of 10,000 shares in its
IPO in 2013 and kept them for a least one year. ANA has a
shareholder incentive plan offering discounts on flights, tour
packages and hotels.
While Hong Kong Airlines is a much smaller player than the
city's flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, it
wants to increase its share of the full-service market out of
Hong Kong in the coming years.
It has ventured into the low-fare business after converting
its subsidiary Hong Kong Express into a budget carrier early
this year, making it the first airline to be based out of Hong
Kong to have that business model.
China's HNA Group also owns mainland carrier Hainan Airlines
and leasing firm Hong Kong Aviation Capital.
(1 US dollar = 6.1443 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Siva
Govindasamy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)