HONG KONG Feb 9 Hong Kong's central bank on Thursday eased rules for banks to hold more yuan-denominated assets against prescribed ratios if the non-yuan funds held by the lenders remains above a certain level.

The move by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority marks a slight change from a ruling in October 2010, under which the yuan liquidity ratio at banks, defined as the ratio of yuan liquefiable assets to yuan liabilities, could not exceed the ratio for their non-yuan holdings.

Frances Cheung, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong said the change was expected to encourage banks to hold more yuan-linked assets such as bonds and short-term loans.

"Given that the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong has become more mature after years of development, the HKMA has come to the view that there is scope for revising the existing conditions," it said in a statement.

Analysts said the rules would also boost the circulation of offshore yuan funds in the former British colony after outstanding yuan deposits fell by the biggest margin in December to below 590 billion yuan ($94 billion), causing a shortage.

The HKMA said the modified rules were effective immediately. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Chris Lewis)