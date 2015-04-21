(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )

* Hong Kong block deals have more than tripled this year

* BBVA expected to sell stake in CITIC Bank - sources

* Hang Seng seen selling Industrial Bank shares -sources

* Goldman Sachs is top underwriter of Hong Kong blocks

* Deals getting done at tighter discounts - bankers

By Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, April 21 A sharp rally in Hong Kong stocks has spawned 11 block trades worth $3.4 billion in April alone and bankers say a raft of similar deals is waiting in the wings, including Spanish lender BBVA's stake in China's CITIC Bank Corp.

In a welcome fee windfall for investment banks amid a lacklustre IPO market, demand for block share trades is so robust that fund managers who missed out on the recent surprise stock surge are taking the unusual step of actively seeking out deals.

"The sharp rally... has perked up block trade opportunities. We are definitely seeing that space a lot more active and are expecting that momentum to continue," said Brian Gu, co-head of JPMorgan's China investment banking.

"We are having inbound client inquiries asking for potential block opportunities in addition to those ideas we propose to our clients," he said.

With new Basel III rules making it disadvantageous for banks to hold minority stakes in other lenders, large chunks of shares in Chinese financial institutions are expected to change hands.

In addition to BBVA's $2.6 billion stake in CITIC Bank , Hong Kong's Hang Seng Bank Ltd is also expected to offload its $3.7 billion stake in China's Industrial Bank Co Ltd, market sources said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

BBVA representatives did not respond to a request for comment. Hang Seng said that after selling $2 billion worth of Industrial Bank shares in a block trade in February, it has a 90-day lock on its stake which expires in May. "We regularly review all of our investment holdings in the context of regulatory, strategic and market considerations," it said.

Traders also expect Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings to trim its Chinese banks exposure after the current rally. Temasek, which owns a $14.5 billion stake in China Construction Bank and $6.2 billion stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, declined to comment.

TIGHTER DISCOUNTS

Triggered by Beijing's decision just before Easter to allow mainland mutual funds to buy Hong Kong shares through a link with Shanghai's stock market, the benchmark Hang Seng index has climbed 10 percent in April to trade around seven-year highs.

The ensuing block deal boom has helped such trades more than triple to $5.2 billion so far this year from the same period a year ago, not too far off the 2014 total of $7.5 billion.

In block deals, investment banks manage the sale of large chunks of publicly traded shares for companies or private equity firms, selling to buyers such as pension and hedge funds. They are, however, typically sold at a discount to market prices.

Recent deals have seen discounts of around 3-4 percent to market prices, less than normal levels where discounts can be as large as up to 10 percent, market sources said.

CGN Power Ltd, which has jumped about 50 percent since its Hong Kong listing in December, is another firm that could see block trades from cornerstone investors after their lock-up expires in June, a banker said.

Singapore wealth fund GIC, hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Managament and investment management company Value Partners are among the group of 18 investors who jointly bought $1.3 billion worth of shares as part of the IPO process.

Value Partners, Och-Ziff and GIC declined to comment.

Bankers say fees for block deals will help ease the pain of a large drop in new listings, although they are much lower than the 2.5 percent in fees common for IPOs. Goldman Sachs leads league table rankings with a 31.3 percent market share for blocks, followed by UBS AG with 20.4 percent. (Additional reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR in HONG KONG and Jesus Aguado Gonzalez in MADRID; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)