* Hong Kong block deals have more than tripled this year
* BBVA expected to sell stake in CITIC Bank - sources
* Hang Seng seen selling Industrial Bank shares -sources
* Goldman Sachs is top underwriter of Hong Kong blocks
* Deals getting done at tighter discounts - bankers
By Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, April 21 A sharp rally in Hong Kong
stocks has spawned 11 block trades worth $3.4 billion in April
alone and bankers say a raft of similar deals is waiting in the
wings, including Spanish lender BBVA's stake in
China's CITIC Bank Corp.
In a welcome fee windfall for investment banks amid a
lacklustre IPO market, demand for block share trades is so
robust that fund managers who missed out on the recent surprise
stock surge are taking the unusual step of actively seeking out
deals.
"The sharp rally... has perked up block trade opportunities.
We are definitely seeing that space a lot more active and are
expecting that momentum to continue," said Brian Gu, co-head of
JPMorgan's China investment banking.
"We are having inbound client inquiries asking for potential
block opportunities in addition to those ideas we propose to our
clients," he said.
With new Basel III rules making it disadvantageous for banks
to hold minority stakes in other lenders, large chunks of shares
in Chinese financial institutions are expected to change hands.
In addition to BBVA's $2.6 billion stake in CITIC Bank
, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Bank Ltd is also
expected to offload its $3.7 billion stake in China's Industrial
Bank Co Ltd, market sources said, declining to be
identified as they were not authorised to speak on the matter.
BBVA representatives did not respond to a request for
comment. Hang Seng said that after selling $2 billion worth of
Industrial Bank shares in a block trade in February, it has a
90-day lock on its stake which expires in May. "We regularly
review all of our investment holdings in the context of
regulatory, strategic and market considerations," it said.
Traders also expect Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings to trim its Chinese banks exposure after the
current rally. Temasek, which owns a $14.5 billion stake in
China Construction Bank and $6.2 billion stake in
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, declined to
comment.
TIGHTER DISCOUNTS
Triggered by Beijing's decision just before Easter to allow
mainland mutual funds to buy Hong Kong shares through a link
with Shanghai's stock market, the benchmark Hang Seng index
has climbed 10 percent in April to trade around
seven-year highs.
The ensuing block deal boom has helped such trades more than
triple to $5.2 billion so far this year from the same period a
year ago, not too far off the 2014 total of $7.5 billion.
In block deals, investment banks manage the sale of large
chunks of publicly traded shares for companies or private equity
firms, selling to buyers such as pension and hedge funds. They
are, however, typically sold at a discount to market prices.
Recent deals have seen discounts of around 3-4 percent to
market prices, less than normal levels where discounts can be as
large as up to 10 percent, market sources said.
CGN Power Ltd, which has jumped about 50 percent
since its Hong Kong listing in December, is another firm that
could see block trades from cornerstone investors after their
lock-up expires in June, a banker said.
Singapore wealth fund GIC, hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital
Managament and investment management company Value Partners are
among the group of 18 investors who jointly bought $1.3 billion
worth of shares as part of the IPO process.
Value Partners, Och-Ziff and GIC declined to comment.
Bankers say fees for block deals will help ease the pain of
a large drop in new listings, although they are much lower than
the 2.5 percent in fees common for IPOs. Goldman Sachs
leads league table rankings with a 31.3 percent market share for
blocks, followed by UBS AG with 20.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR in HONG KONG and
Jesus Aguado Gonzalez in MADRID; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)