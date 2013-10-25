HONG KONG Oct 25 Yue Xiu Group, the trading arm
of China's Guangzhou city government, has agreed to buy a stake
of up to 75 percent in family-run Chong Hing Bank Ltd
for about HK$11.64 billion ($1.5 billion) as part of its push
into Hong Kong.
The deal would give Yue Xiu Group, which operates real
estate, securities, and transportation infrastructure
businesses, access to Chong Hing's 53 branches in Asia's
sixth-biggest bank loan market.
Yue Xiu is offering HK$35.69 per share, or a 4.6 percent
discount to Chong Hing's last traded price, the two companies
said in a joint statement on Friday. Chong Hing shares were
suspended from on Thursday, pending a merger announcement.
Hong Kong's Liu family owns about 60 percent of Chong Hing
Bank. Japan's top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
also owns a 9.7 percent stake in the bank.
The deal and would be the first takeover of a Hong Kong bank
since the $4.7 billion purchase of Wing Lung Bank by China
Merchants Bank in June 2008.
Nomura Holdings is advising Yue Xiu, while UBS
is the financial adviser to Chong Hing Bank, the
statement added.
($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Reporting by Denny
Thomas. Editing by Jane Merriman)