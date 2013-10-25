* Deal values Chong Hing at 2.08 times 2012 price to book
* Chong Hing enters into sale and lease back agreement for
HK$2.23bln
* Bank shares have rallied 66 pct since early Aug
* Chong Hing deal puts focus on Wing Hang Bank sale process
(Adds details for deal, valuation)
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Oct 25 The trading arm of China's
Guangzhou city government is to buy three quarters of Hong
Kong's Chong Hing Bank Ltd for about HK$11.64 billion
($1.5 billion), underscoring the island's attraction for
mainland and foreign lenders alike.
Family-run Chong Hing is the second bank in Hong Kong,
Asia's sixth-biggest loan market, to receive offers recently and
takeover talk is also surrounding Wing Hang Bank Ltd.
The purchase of Chong Hing by Guangzhou's Yue Xiu Group will
be the first takeover of a Hong Kong bank since the $4.7 billion
deal for Wing Lung Bank by China Merchants Bank in June 2008.
In a statement on Friday, Yue Xie said the deal would help
it "enhance its recognition in the market, and build its market
position as an integrated financial service provider in the
Pearl River Delta Region".
China's economic clout and the growth of the offshore yuan
fixed-income market is enticing foreign lenders to look for
footholds that will help them expand on the mainland.
Mainland Chinese banks are also seeking to branch out beyond
their home turf. Hong Kong's appeal lies in the fact that it is
a major source of financing for mainland Chinese corporates.
The deal would give Yue Xiu Group, which operates real
estate, securities, and transportation infrastructure
businesses, access to Chong Hing's 53 branches.
Hong Kong's Liu family owns about 60 percent of Chong Hing
Bank, while Japan's top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc has a 9.7 percent stake.
Yue Xiu is offering HK$35.69 per share, or a 4.6 percent
discount to Chong Hing's last traded price, the two companies
said, a day after Chong Hing shares were suspended pending a
merger announcement.
The deal values Chong Hing Bank, whose shares have rallied
66 percent since it received offers from third parties in early
August, at 2.08 times price-to-book. Hong Kong banks on average
trade at P/B ratio of 1.66, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Chong Hing Bank has also entered into a sale and lease back
agreement for its head offices in the central business district
for HK$2.23 billion, the statement added.
Nomura Holdings is advising Yue Xiu, while UBS
was financial adviser to Chong Hing, the statement
added.
NEXT DEAL?
Yue Xiu's move has put added focus on a possible deal for
Wing Hang Bank Ltd, which has also received offers from
unidentified parties last month.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Singapore's
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and Agricultural Bank
of China Ltd have emerged as potential suitors.
The price paid by Yue Xiu set the benchamrk for any future
Hong Kong bank deals, analysts said. Wing Hang's main
shareholders are seeking P/B of 2 to 2.2, sources said. At that
ratio, Wing Hang would be valued at around $5.9 billion.
The valuation of Hong Kong's family-run banks has recovered
from a selloff after the financial crisis five years ago, which
is encouraging Hong Kong business families to consider offers
for their banks.
Hong Kong's bank market is dominated by HSBC Holdings Plc
, Standard Chartered Plc and Chinese lenders,
making it challenging for small-and mid-sized lenders.
On the one hand, rising competition has put more pressure on
mid-cap Hong Kong lenders, with their return on equity slumping
to 9 percent from about 20 percent in 2001, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch estimates.
The new Basel III rules also put strains on family-run banks
to maintain higher core capital ratios, as the main shareholders
would be required to replenish capital to maintain their stake
in the bank if there was any fund raising.
But with only four family-run banks left in Hong Kong,
including industry leader Bank of East Asia Ltd and
the smallest Dah Sing Financial Holdings, interested
buyers may feel they need to scramble to get a coveted gateway.
($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Umesh Desai;
Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jane Merriman and Patrick
Lannin)