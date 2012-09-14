HONG KONG, Sept 14 The latest stimulus from the
U.S. Federal Reserve increases the risk Hong Kong's red-hot
property market will overheat and authorities may take measures
to deal with that at an "appropriate" time, Hong Kong's de facto
central bank said on Friday.
The Federal Reserve kicked off another aggressive stimulus
programme on Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the
U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the
weak jobs market.
"Due to the launch of QE3, and as the risks of the euro debt
crisis calm down, the chance of an overheating asset market in
Hong Kong is escalating, so we will introduce suitable measures
at the appropriate time," Norman Chan, chief of the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority, told reporters.
"The risk of an overheating property market also suggests a
potential asset bubble," Chan added.
Hong Kong property stocks surged on Friday morning after the
Fed action, with the Hang Seng Properties index up 3.2
3 percent at 0313 GMT.
Hong Kong has one of the world's most open economies and a
property market that is easy to enter, has low transaction costs
and no capital-gains tax. That makes the city's housing market a
popular target for "hot money" when liquidity enters the global
economy, as expected with QE3.
Chan said he did not expect the U.S. measure to put
significant pressure on Hong Kong's super-low interbank interest
rates. Hong Kong's interest rates are inextricably linked to
those in the United States because the Hong Kong dollar is
pegged to its U.S. counterpart.
The Fed said it was not likely to raise overnight interest
rates from their current near-zero level until at least
mid-2015. Previously, it had set such guidance at late 2014.
That pledge and the U.S. slowdown come at a time when Hong
Kong's economy has been forging ahead, leading to the highest
property prices in the world, according to real estate
consultant Savills.
Chan reiterated that the Hong Kong government has no plan to
change the Hong Kong dollar's peg to the U.S. currency.
Borrowing costs at near-record lows and a flood of buyers
from mainland China have pushed up Hong Kong real estate prices
and fuelled broader inflationary pressures in the territory,
which imports many goods from China.
Hong Kong home prices are up 12.3 percent in 2012 and have
soared 89 percent since the end of 2008, according to data from
private Centaline Property Agency. The price-surge has made it
hard for lower-income households to get on the property ladder.
Financial Secretary John Tsang warned Hong Kong's banks that
they need to remain alert to economic risks in an address to the
Hong Kong Institute of Bankers on Thursday. In July, he warned
that the risk of a property bubble will remain as long as
interest rates stay low.
Housing prices are a key focus of the administration of Hong
Kong's new leader, Leung Chun-ying, a former property surveyor
who took office on July 1. He has pledged to introduce more
public-rental and subsidized housing, including a controversial
plan to restrict the sale of some property plots to Hong Kong
permanent residents.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok, Twinnie Siu and Alex Frew McMillan;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)