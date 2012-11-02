HONG KONG Nov 2 Hong Kong has no plans to change the local currency's peg to the U.S. dollar, a government official said on Friday, after speculation authorities may rethink the 29-year-old peg after a series of recent interventions to protect it.

KC Chan, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury made the comment when asked at a Legislative Council panel on financial affairs and housing.

(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)