HONG KONG Feb 25 Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Thursday that Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd will become a component of the Hang Seng Index while China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd will be removed from the benchmark.

The changes are part of the index manager's quarterly review and will take effect on March, 14. The total number of companies in the benchmark index remains at 50 after the changes. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)