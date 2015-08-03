HONG KONG Aug 3 Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co
Ltd on Monday said Chairman and Executive Director
Kennedy Wong Yin-ho has resigned with immediate effect after
being charged with bribery, sending shares in the gold and
jewellery retailer down 15 percent.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said
Wong, 52, and two others face a joint charge of "offering an
advantage to an agent" under the Prevention of Bribery
Ordinance.
The alleged incident related to the company's 2007
restructuring under its former name Ocean Grand Chemicals, the
ICAC said in a statement on its website dated Saturday.
Wong and joint accused Chui Chuen-shun and Richard Yin
Yingneng are directors of another firm, Perfect Ace Investments
Ltd, which owns 23.75 percent of Hong Kong Resources.
The trio have been granted bail and are due to appear in
court on Wednesday, ICAC said.
"He may need to spend more time and effort on matters
relating to the above charges by the ICAC against him," Hong
Kong Resources said of Wong in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange on Monday. "He cannot devote sufficient time and effort
to the company."
Wong is a Hong Kong lawyer and businessman, and is a member
of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, an
influential mainland body.
The charges against him were initiated in a "personal
capacity and do not relate to the current affairs" of the firm,
Hong Kong Resources said.
Wong faces a similar charge in relation to an acquisition in
2009, the ICAC said. The anti-graft body alleges Wong offered a
bribe involving share options worth HK$1.8 million ($232,207).
Hong Kong Resources said it would hire Wong as a consultant
while the matter is outstanding with an annual salary of HK$1.5
million, and that his wife, Wong Chew Li Chin, would take over
as chair.
Shares of the firm fell as much as 15 percent in mid-morning
trade, compared with a 1 percent decline in the broader market
.
In a separate statement, Shanghai Industrial Urban
Development Group Ltd said Wong has resigned as an
independent non-executive director and that its business was
unrelated to the charges against him.
($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by James Pomfret and
Christopher Cushing)