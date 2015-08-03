HONG KONG Aug 3 Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said Chairman and Executive Director Kennedy Wong Yin-ho has resigned with immediate effect after being charged with bribery, sending shares in the gold and jewellery retailer down 15 percent.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said Wong, 52, and two others face a joint charge of "offering an advantage to an agent" under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance.

The alleged incident related to the company's 2007 restructuring under its former name Ocean Grand Chemicals, the ICAC said in a statement on its website dated Saturday.

Wong and joint accused Chui Chuen-shun and Richard Yin Yingneng are directors of another firm, Perfect Ace Investments Ltd, which owns 23.75 percent of Hong Kong Resources.

The trio have been granted bail and are due to appear in court on Wednesday, ICAC said.

"He may need to spend more time and effort on matters relating to the above charges by the ICAC against him," Hong Kong Resources said of Wong in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday. "He cannot devote sufficient time and effort to the company."

Wong is a Hong Kong lawyer and businessman, and is a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, an influential mainland body.

The charges against him were initiated in a "personal capacity and do not relate to the current affairs" of the firm, Hong Kong Resources said.

Wong faces a similar charge in relation to an acquisition in 2009, the ICAC said. The anti-graft body alleges Wong offered a bribe involving share options worth HK$1.8 million ($232,207).

Hong Kong Resources said it would hire Wong as a consultant while the matter is outstanding with an annual salary of HK$1.5 million, and that his wife, Wong Chew Li Chin, would take over as chair.

Shares of the firm fell as much as 15 percent in mid-morning trade, compared with a 1 percent decline in the broader market .

In a separate statement, Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd said Wong has resigned as an independent non-executive director and that its business was unrelated to the charges against him. ($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by James Pomfret and Christopher Cushing)