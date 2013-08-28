Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye- Shares of Indian software companies surge on expectations of improving business prospects due to the rupee's depreciation and recovery in the U.S. market.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) is up 3.4 percent, Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) gains 1.7 percent, while Wipro is up 2.9 percent.

Multiple dealers say overseas funds from Singapore and Hong Kong are lapping up IT shares on every level, citing them as a defensive play on U.S. recovery.

"There is lack of buying choice in the market at the moment and therefore IT stocks are somewhat enjoying a premium over rest of the Indian shares," an institutional salesperson told Reuters.

Also, the weight of the IT sector in the Nifty will rise after Wipro Ltd's (WIPR.NS) inclusion from September 27.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vvishnoi)