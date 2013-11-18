HONG KONG Nov 18 A government body called on
Hong Kong's authorities and regulators on Monday to take far
reaching reforms to maintain the city's edge as a premier
offshore yuan hub and a global financial center.
In a document titled, "Proposals to advance the development
of Hong Kong as an offshore renminbi centre," the government
body set out various areas to promote the city's role in the
growing offshore yuan business ranging from relaxing
restrictions for banks and individuals undertaking yuan trade.
While Hong Kong has been at the forefront of the expanding
offshore yuan business, the rapid rise of other global cities
such as London, Singapore along with the homegrown challenges of
Shanghai and Qianhai have raised concerns the city is losing its
competitive edge.
"The report recognises that Hong Kong is facing challenges
arising from evolving global macroeconomic forces and emerging
local threats, and that Hong Kong's leading position as an
international financial centre is not entirely secure unless we
work relentlessly to advance our competitiveness," Laura Cha,
chairman of the Financial Services Development Council, said.
The release of the report assumes significance as it comes
after China's authorities unveiled ambitious plans to reform the
economy and set it on a path of sustainable growth.
Set up in January 2013, the FSDC is a high-level,
cross-sectoral advisory body to promote the development of Hong
Kong's financial services industry.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)