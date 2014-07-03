July 3 Hongbo Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement with China Unicom's Fujian branch on lottery ticket sales

* Says will not issue bonds worth up to 330 million yuan ($53.13 million) within approved timeframe as issue plan was unable to reduce financing costs

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qpX11m; bit.ly/1qAJcP9

