Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
April 25 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net loss at 876.3 million yuan ($140.23 million) versus net profit of 3.7 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zuv78v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: