UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 21 Jiangsu Hongdou Industry Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Oct 22 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vGwAaI
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.