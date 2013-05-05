* Sinopec unit's $2.24 bln IPO biggest in HK since PICC
Group in Nov
* Galaxy Securities' $1.3 bln IPO to vie for investors with
Sinopec unit deal
* Deals come after dismal first quarter in Asia ex-Japan ECM
By Fiona Lau and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 5 A unit of Sinopec Group and
brokerage China Galaxy Securities are launching Hong Kong IPOs
on Monday seeking to raise up to $3.5 billion in total,
injecting life into Asia's moribund IPO markets where deal
values more than halved in the first quarter of the year.
The massive initial public offerings (IPOs) have been
eagerly anticipated in Hong Kong and their success could trigger
a wave of other deals, ranging from hotel operators to banks
looking to sell new shares in coming months.
Sinopec Engineering (Group), a unit of Asia's largest oil
refiner Sinopec, is offering 1.33 billion shares in
an indicative range of HK$9.8 to HK$13.1 each, putting the deal
value at up to HK$17.4 billion ($2.24 billion), sources said on
Sunday.
At the top end, the deal would be Hong Kong's largest IPO
since People's Insurance Company (Group) of China
raised $3.56 billion in late November.
The offer values Sinopec Engineering at 9-12 times its
forecast earnings in 2013, added the sources, who declined to be
identified because details of the deal are not yet public.
China Galaxy Securities, whose larger rivals include Citic
Securities and Haitong Securities
, is offering about 1.5 billion shares in an
indicative range of HK$4.99 to HK$6.77 each, the sources said.
The range is equivalent to a price-to-book ratio of 1.19 to 1.49
times.
The company initially planned for a dual listing in Shanghai
and Hong Kong, but gave up plans for a simultaneous offering in
mainland China after the country's securities regulator froze
IPO approvals late last year.
The two deals underscore a pick-up in activity after IPO
issuance in Asia ex-Japan plunged 56 percent to $3.3 billion in
the first quarter, making it the worst start to a year for new
share listings since the first quarter of 2009, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
IPOs in Hong Kong are down 20 percent so far in 2013 from
the same period of 2012 to $1.05 billion, data shows. After
holding the crown of global IPO hub for several years, the city
had $7.72 billion worth of deals in 2012, the lowest volume
since the 2008 global financial meltdown.
Hong Kong's lacklustre performance is in sharp contrast to
Southeast Asia, where a string of deals including BTS
Infrastructure Fund and Temasek Holdings-backed Mapletree China
REIT have kept bankers busy.
The two deals rank as Asia's biggest IPOs this year.
Other large deals likely to hit Hong Kong later this year
include a series of commercial real estate spin-offs from Hong
Kong property and investment companies, including an up to $1
billion IPO by NW Hotel Investments, which is part of New World
Development.
Great Eagle Holdings Ltd also plans to spin off
its Langham hotel chain through an $800 million IPO, while
property and infrastructure group Hopewell Holdings is
looking to raise as much as $800 million from a spin-off of its
property and hospitality business, Hopewell HK Properties.
Sinopec Engineering was formed last September, consolidating
eight engineering and construction units of Sinopec Group, as
the state-owned giant looks to expand its business overseas.
. It is controlled by Sinopec Group and Sinopec
Corp, which hold stakes of 2 percent and 98 percent,
respectively.
Citic Securities , JPMorgan and
UBS were hired as sponsors of the Sinopec Engineering
offering.
China Galaxy International, Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan are acting as sponsors of the China Galaxy
deal, with a group of 13 other banks also helping to arrange it.
The number of banks on the IPO puts it near the record 17 hired
by PICC for its listing last year.