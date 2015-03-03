HONG KONG, March 3 Regional carrier Hong Kong
Airlines International Holdings Ltd's application for the city's
first-ever dual currency initial public offering has lapsed,
after the company failed to secure a hearing with the stock
exchange's listing committee.
The company filed in early September for the IPO, aiming to
raise about $600 million to buy new aircraft.
But after about six months since the filing, the application
became inactive, according to information on the Hong Kong stock
exchange's website.
Hong Kong Airlines didn't immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
The stock exchange established a framework for shares to
trade in yuan in addition to Hong Kong dollars in 2011.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing Miral Fahmy)