HONG KONG Dec 29 Airport Authority Hong
Kong, operator of the world's busiest air cargo airport, said on
Thursday that a proposed third runway with an estimated price
tag of $17 billion was necessary to keep up with rapid growth in
air traffic.
After a three-month public consultation on its development
plan, the authority recommended that the government build a new
runway at Hong Kong International Airport as the two existing
runways are forecast to be saturated by 2020.
"There is a clear consensus on the need to make a decision
regarding HKIA's (Hong Kong International Airport) expansion as
soon as possible," said AAHK Chairman Marvin Cheung in a
statement. "It's clear that the majority of those who
participated in the consultation prefer the three-runway
option."
Construction costs including land reclamation are
estimated at HK$136.2 billion ($17.5 billion), factoring for
inflation, or HK$86.2 billion in 2010 dollar terms.
Hong Kong overtook Memphis in 2010 as the world's busiest
air cargo hub on the back of strong import and export growth in
China, especially the Pearl River Delta region. The airport
ranked third worldwide in terms of international passenger flows
in 2010 after London and Paris.
The Civic Party, Hong Kong's liberal democratic political
party, warned that the final cost for the new runway would be
higher the authority's estimate.
"The Hong Kong airport authority produced a handicapped
report that is incomplete and does not include
socio-environmental costs," said Civic Party Vice-Chairman
Albert Lai.
He called on the government to return to the drawing board
for a full re-assessment of all costs and benefits.
The Civil Party's reservations have been echoed by
academics.
Law Cheung, associate director of the Aviation Policy &
Research Centre at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said
planning and studies for major infrastructure projects should be
initiated by the government rather than advocators.
"There are concerns about the cost and environmental impact
of the three-runway system," he said. "Hong Kong will need a
third runway and that's imperative, but what about building a
shorter or narrower one with less pollution and cost?"
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)