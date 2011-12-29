* HK govt says to make runway decision in Q1 next yr
* Cathay welcomes recommendation for new runway
* Civic Party says proposal lacks details on social cost
(Adds details, industry feedback)
By Alison Leung
HONG KONG, Dec 29 Airport Authority Hong
Kong, operator of the world's busiest air cargo airport, said on
Thursday that a proposed third runway with an estimated price
tag of $17 billion is necessary to keep up with rapid growth in
air traffic.
After a three-month public consultation on its Hong Kong
International Airport Master Plan 2030, the authority
recommended that the government build an additional runway as
the two existing runways are forecast to reach capacity by 2020.
"There is a clear consensus on the need to make a decision
regarding HKIA's (Hong Kong International Airport) expansion as
soon as possible," said AAHK Chairman Marvin Cheung in a
statement. "It's clear that the majority of those who
participated in the consultation prefer the three-runway
option."
Hong Kong's government said it had received the airport
authority's recommendation and would make a decision in the
first quarter of 2012.
"A majority of the people of Hong Kong want to see the
timely development of our airport because they realise that
apart from travel convenience, the airport is an important part
of our economy and for Hong Kong's long-term competitiveness,"
said Secretary for Transport and Housing Eva Cheng.
The results of the public consultation on the master plan,
conducted by the University of Hong Kong, showed 73 percent of
respondents favoured the three-runway option and more than 80
percent agreed that the authority should make a decision
urgently on airport expansion plan.
Only 11 percent indicated a preference to maintain the
two-runway system.
The consultation results also showed a clear concern that
environmental costs had not been fully addressed and did not
provide sufficient information about environmental impact and
ways to mitigate that impact.
SOCIAL COST
Construction costs for the third runway including land
reclamation are estimated at HK$136.2 billion ($17.5 billion),
factoring for inflation, or HK$86.2 billion in 2010 dollar
terms, exceeding even the HK$55 billion cost of the
existing airport facilities, which opened in 1998.
An airport planning expert said the high comparative cost
was mainly attributable to inflation and the decision to use a
more environmentally friendly method of land reclamation to
minimise sea bed disturbance.
The Civic Party, Hong Kong's liberal democratic political
party, however, warned that the final cost of the new runway
would be higher the authority's estimate.
"The Hong Kong airport authority produced a handicapped
report that is incomplete and does not include social and
environmental costs," said Civic Party Vice-Chairman Albert Lai.
Lai urged the government to carry out a full re-assessment
of costs, including environmental pollution, and benefits.
Academics have echoed the Civil Party's reservations.
Law Cheung Kwok, associate director of the Aviation Policy &
Research Centre at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said
planning and studies for major infrastructure projects should be
initiated by the government rather than advocators.
"There are concerns about the cost and environmental impact
of the three-runway system," he said. "Hong Kong will need a
third runway and that's imperative, but what about building a
shorter or narrower one to minimise pollution and costs?"
INDUSTRY SUPPORT
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the
world's largest air cargo carrier, welcomed the airport
authority's recommendation for the runway.
"A third runway is the only viable option to ensure the
long-term competitiveness of Hong Kong as an important
international financial centre, trading and logistics hub,
tourism destination, and professional services capital,"
Cathay's Chief Executive John Slosar said in a statement.
Hong Kong overtook Memphis in 2010 as the world's busiest
air cargo hub on the back of strong import and export growth in
China, especially the Pearl River Delta region. The airport
ranked third worldwide in terms of international passenger flows
in 2010 after London and Paris.
There are five major airports around the greater Pearl River
Delta -- Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Macau, Shenzhen and Zhuhai, of
which four have announced or are looking into expansion plans.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)