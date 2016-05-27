HONG KONG May 27 Pablo Picasso's 1909 cubist artwork "Femme assise" is seen fetching over $43 million when it goes under the hammer in London next month, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday.

"It's a painting that last appeared on the market in 1973," Simon Stock of Sotheby's said at a preview of the painting in Hong Kong. "Expectations are that this June ... when it comes back to auction ... it may make in excess of 30 million pounds($43.9 million)."

The painting will be on offer as part of Sotheby's "Impressionist & Modern Art" sale on June 21.

