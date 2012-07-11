(Corrects figure in ninth paragraph to A$30 billion, not
million)
By Tian Chen
HONG KONG, July 11 Australia and Hong Kong
officials will discuss the potential for direct conversion of
the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan, particularly in the area
of commodity exports, Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan said on
Wednesday.
The high-level talks, which will start in Sydney next year,
will also support the development of new yuan-denominated
financing and investment products, said Swan, who was speaking
at a Hong Kong forum before travelling to Beijing.
"The dialogue will bring together senior banking and other
business leaders from Australia and Hong Kong to maximise the
significant opportunities flowing from the wider use of RMB in
trade and investment in our region," Swan said.
"RMB internationalisation is an important step in China's
economic and financial reform agenda that has spanned more than
three decades and is key to greater exchange rate flexibility."
China is Australia's biggest trading partner and Australia
has been keen to become the third country allowed to directly
convert capital amounts to yuan, after the United States and
Japan. But other countries, including Britain and Singapore, are
also vying for easier access to yuan trade.
Direct conversion of Australian dollars and yuan would
reduce costs related to trade between the two countries.
China is Australia's top export destination, with bilateral
trade worth A$113.7 billion ($116.86 billion) in 2011,
accounting for A$71.5 billion ($73.48 billion), or 27.3 percent,
of the country's exports.
Australia's resource exports, particularly iron ore, are
fuelling China's growth, and its miners are betting heavily on
continued demand from China's massive urbanisation, with A$137
billion in engineering work in the pipeline, or almost 10
percent of Australia's A$1.4 trillion of gross domestic product.
To secure adequate capital between the trade partners,
Australia's central bank signed a A$30 billion ($30.62
billion)bilateral currency swap agreement in March with China's
central bank.
RMB trade settlement has been growing quickly over the past
several years. Yuan-based settlement jumped four-fold to reach
2.08 trillion yuan ($330 billion) at the end of 2011 from the
previous year, China's central bank said, or about 9 percent of
China's total imports and exports for 2011.
The yuan is still tightly controlled by Beijing, but Chinese
leaders say they are prepared to gradually relax their grip as
they free China's capital account, grow its financial markets,
and oversee a yuan that they aim to be basically convertible by
2015.
($1 = 0.9730 Australian dollars)
