HONG KONG Jan 9 Hong Kong-based investment banking and fund executives expect an average bonus worth 37 percent of their salary for 2011, according to a survey by recruitment firm Astbury Marsden.

Bonus expectations are significantly higher than for London-based executives, who expect to get 24 percent of base pay.

The findings contrast with the cost-cutting measures adopted by foreign banks in Asia, which are moving to prune positions and units seen as too expensive.

The survey of 630 investment bankers and hedge fund staff suggests average bonuses in Hong Kong are expected to be about HK$330,000 ($42,500).

Only about 7 percent of those surveyed in Hong Kong are not expecting a bonus for 2011, compared with 12 percent in London.

Average basic pay for investment banking and fund management staff rose 15 percent to about HK$890,000 in 2011, up from about HK$775,000 in 2010, Astbury Marsden said in a statement.

