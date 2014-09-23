By Michelle Price
| HONG KONG, Sept 23
HONG KONG, Sept 23 Hong Kong's de facto central
bank warned on Tuesday that the city's lenders might face "very
high" risks from rising interest rates, which will threaten to
drain liquidity at a time banks have heavy loan commitments.
Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA), told the Hong Kong Institute of
Bankers' annual conference that the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to end its asset-purchase programme could create
"liquidity risks" for Hong Kong banks.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S. dollar, so Hong
Kong's domestic interest rates should rise in line with American
ones. Still, economists have warned that rising U.S. rates could
suck funds out of emerging markets, depressing asset prices in
Asia.
Higher interest rates and possible outflows would add stress
to the loan books of Hong Kong banks, which some analysts fear
are already too exposed to borrowers in China, where
non-performing loans have been increasing. In April, the HKMA
said that Hong Kong bank lending to mainland-related customers
rose 30 percent in 2013 to HK$2.276 trillion.
On Tuesday, Yuen said: "With these uncertainties in the
interest rate cycle, we do think that the liquidity risk
associated with banks in Hong Kong is still at a very high level
- and with interest rates likely to reverse back to a more
normal level, credit risk will also be a factor we need to look
at."
A "landscape of uncertainties of liquidity and credit risk
arising from interest rate cycle" has emerged at the same time
as the Hong Kong banking industry has experienced near-historic
levels of credit growth, said Yuen.
This is the HKMA's primary supervisory focus in the near
term, he said, adding that he hoped banks would "sharpen" their
focus on it.
MORE STRESS
At the same event, May Tan, executive director and chief
executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong, said
Hong Kong banks' loan books are already coming under stress,
adding: "With the (Chinese) economy slowing down, there is bound
to be more impairment and we have seen more stress in our
portfolio and I don't think we're alone in that."
Huang Hong, deputy chief executive of Bank of China Hong
Kong, said his bank had already adjusted its loan book to
accommodate rising rates, commenting: "There will be an impact,
but not a big impact."
Yuen said that the HKMA plans to maintain unpopular lending
controls introduced this year - known as the stable funding
requirement (SFR) - until new international capital rules take
effect in 2018.
He said the HKMA would launch a consultation on the funding
ratio, which requires banks to hold longer-term stable funds to
support their lending businesses. He warned banks not to attempt
to circumvent the existing rules.
"If you have difficulties in implementing the SFR, don't do
funny things like booking things offshore," Yuen said. "That's
good for your business but that's bad for risk culture."
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Richard Borsuk)