HONG KONG, Jan 20 Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions in December fell 16.3 percent from the month before to 598, and were down 15.1 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The number of bankruptcy petitions for the whole of 2011 totalled 8,077, down 11.3 percent from a year earlier. Bankruptcy orders totalled 7,981 for last year, down 12.9 percent from the year before. Data on Thursday showed unemployment dropped to 3.3 percent in October-December, from 3.4 percent in the previous quarter. The government has forecast a 5 percent rise in 2011 GDP. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)