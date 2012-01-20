BRIEF-CST Industries, Inc. says filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in U.S. bankruptcy court
* Says CST's United Kingdom subsidiary is not included in or affected by filing
HONG KONG, Jan 20 Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions in December fell 16.3 percent from the month before to 598, and were down 15.1 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The number of bankruptcy petitions for the whole of 2011 totalled 8,077, down 11.3 percent from a year earlier. Bankruptcy orders totalled 7,981 for last year, down 12.9 percent from the year before. Data on Thursday showed unemployment dropped to 3.3 percent in October-December, from 3.4 percent in the previous quarter. The government has forecast a 5 percent rise in 2011 GDP. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* EnPro Industries announces District Court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan