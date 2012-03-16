HONG KONG, March 16 Hong Kong bankruptcy
petitions in February rose 45.9 percent from the month before to
756, and were up 39.2 percent from a year earlier, government
data showed on Friday.
The number of bankruptcy petitions totalled 1,274 for the
first two months of 2012, up 8.6 percent from a year earlier.
Bankruptcy orders were at 1,219 for January-February, up 5.5
percent from a year ago.
Hong Kong's government has forecast GDP growth of 1-3
percent for 2012, lower than 5 percent growth in 2011.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)