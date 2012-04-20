(Refiles to fix dateline) HONG KONG, April 20 Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions in March rose 2.8 percent from the month before to 777, but were down 10.3 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The number of bankruptcy petitions totalled 2,051 for the first three months of 2012, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier. Bankruptcy orders were at 1,865 for January-March, down 4.1 percent from a year ago. Data on Thursday showed unemployment stood at 3.4 percent in January-March, 2012. The government has forecast GDP growth of 1-3 percent for 2012, lower than 5 percent growth in 2011. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)