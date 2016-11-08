HONG KONG Nov 8 Hong Kong banks need more
support from the government to reduce their exposure to
sanctioned North Korean entities via the Chinese firms they work
with, a United Nations sanctions expert said on Tuesday.
Chinese entities remain the key conduit through which
sanctioned North Korean companies gain access to the outside
world, Stephanie Kleine-Ahlbrandt, a member of the United
Nations Panel of Experts on North Korea, told the Thomson
Reuters Pan Asian Regulatory Summit.
"North Koreans have become very adept at utilising these
types of mechanisms, aliases and front companies...and we've
seen a lot of exposure for Hong Kong banks, a lot of
transactions originating here," Kleine-Ahlbrandt said.
"The problem is the indirect exposure you get by offering
your services to Chinese customers that do engage with North
Korean transactions for which you are now being held
accountable."
Hong Kong banks need help from the Hong Kong government and
law enforcement to determine that they are indirectly providing
services to sanctioned North Korean companies through their
Chinese customers, she said.
"You need to go back to government and ask for support," she
said.
