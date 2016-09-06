HONG KONG, Sept 6 Hong Kong's top banking regulator said on Tuesday it would establish a regulatory regime known as a "sandbox" for financial technology start-ups, in a bid to boost Hong Kong's status as a burgeoning fintech hub.

The new initiative will help quicken the pace of fintech development, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) chief executive Norman Chan told a conference.

"Sandboxes" typically afford fintech firms special regulatory waivers for a limited period of time. (Reporting by Michelle Chen, writing by Michelle Price in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)