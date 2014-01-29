BRIEF-Invion Ltd anounces strategic alliance with The Cho Group
* cho group will make an equity investment via placement of 17.69% of existing shares
HONG KONG Jan 29 A 75-year-old man infected with the H7N9 bird flu virus has died in Hong Kong, the government said on Wednesday, the third such death in the city.
The man died after being admitted to hospital on Tuesday. He had recently travelled to the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen across the border from Hong Kong.
The H7N9 virus passes between birds, but cases in humans have so far not shown evidence of sustained human-to-human infection, according to the World Health Organization.
Hong Kong culled 20,000 chickens on Monday following the discovery on the H7N9 virus in a chicken at a live poultry market.
(Reporting By Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ron Popeski)
April 17 Genentech, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, said on Monday it got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its already approved immunotherapy drug, Tecentriq, to treat advanced bladder cancer.