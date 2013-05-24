By Lavinia Mo
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 24 The H7N9 bird flu virus may be
capable of spreading from human to human and can be transmitted
not only through direct contact but also through airborne
exposure, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have found.
The researchers found in a study, presented at a news
briefing on Friday, that three ferrets - the main animal used
for research into human influenza - that were placed in close
contact with ferrets injected with H7N9 contracted the virus.
One out of three that were kept in different cages became
infected through airborne exposure.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has previously said it
has no evidence of "sustained human to human transmission" of
the virus, which has killed 36 people in China.
The WHO in China did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on the study.
"The findings suggest that the possibility of this virus
evolving further to form the basis of a future pandemic threat
cannot be excluded," said the research team, led by bird flu
expert and microbiologist Yi Guan.
The team also found that some infected animals did not
develop fever and other clinical signs, indicating that
asymptomatic infections among humans are possible. That would
make the virus harder to detect and control.
The virus can also infect pigs, but could not be transmitted
from pig to pig or from pigs to other animals, the study showed,
although the team urged authorities to maintain surveillance to
ensure the virus did not mutate into a more serious one.
The findings come just days after the WHO said the H7N9
virus appeared to have been brought under control in China
thanks to restrictions at bird markets.
H7N9 has relatively mild clinical signs in ferrets,
according to the study. All the animals infected with the virus
in the experiments presented symptoms for no more than seven
days and all recovered from the disease.
The researchers said that cases where humans died or became
extremely ill were triggered by additional causes.
"All the deceased or seriously ill patients, (their illness)
are due to other causes," said Dr Maria Zhu Huachen from the
research team.
United Nations experts said this week the bird flu outbreak
in China had caused some $6.5 billion in losses to the economy.
The H7N9 virus is known to have infected 130 people in
mainland China since it emerged in March, but no cases have been
detected since early May.
(Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ron Popeski)