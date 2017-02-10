HONG KONG Feb 10 A fire broke out inside a train at one of Hong Kong's busiest subway stations during rush hour on Friday, injuring at least 11 people, police told Reuters.

Police suspect a man might have set himself alight, according to public broadcaster RTHK. It is uncertain what his motives were. The Counter Terrorism Response Unit was deployed at the scene, RTHK added.

Two passengers who were inside the underground train crossing Victoria Harbour and heading to the popular Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district told Reuters they suddenly saw a lot of smoke.

Online media footage, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed a man who appeared to have set himself alight being watched by scores of onlookers. (Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Janet Lawrence)